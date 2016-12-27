$1M grant for Vt. organization that helps homeless

A local organization has won a grant for more than $1 million that it hopes will help get more people off the streets and into housing.

The Chittenden County Homeless Alliance applied for a grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The group was awarded $1.1 million.

Representatives say it will go toward rental subsidies.

This is not the first time the Homeless Alliance has won this award.

They say without the money, more people would be on the streets.

"We'd have a lot more people on the streets, so about $9,000 to $12,000 goes toward rent for an entire year. So take all the money away, that would be a lot of people that wouldn't be able to be housed," said Marcy Esbjerg of the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance.

We are told the award also supports a system of reliable shared data to measure success.

Officials say last year, the number of homeless Vermonters dropped 30 percent.