It's a girl! A female donkey that is.

We told you about Esther the pregnant donkey just last week. She resides at the Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton, where she's being cared for by students in the school's agricultural program.

Those students are on holiday break right now, but a custodian alerted teacher Jim Messier early Tuesday morning that the foal, named Evie, was on her way.

"This morning this little girl was born. We've been waiting for her for a while and she's already starting to play. At first, she wasn't, she wasn't trying to drink. So we just showed her where her lunch was, but now she's found it," Messier said with a laugh.

The school has been running a webcam on Esther, which means people all over the world have been following her 12 months of pregnancy. But baby Evie arrived fashionably late Tuesday. She was expected on Christmas Eve.

School officials say mom and baby are both doing fine.

Click here to see the live webcam of Esther and Evie.

