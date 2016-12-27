Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Bennington couple and their son have been convicted of 18 felonies related to what authorities call a scheme to defraud the Vermont Medicaid system out of more than $100,000 over five years.

Sixty-four-year-old Patrick Morse, 43-year-old Ellie May Morse and 23-year-old Donald Morse all pleaded guilty to the charges. Authorities say the couple submitted claims for payments to the Children's Personal Care Services program for services that were not actually rendered. They were accused of submitting timesheets in their son's name to make it appear that he was providing the services and then cashing or depositing the checks for their own benefit.

Patrick Morse, who was convicted on nine charges, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison. Ellie May Morse and Donald Morse received suspended sentences.

