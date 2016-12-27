Glitch postpones reopening of NH ski hill

A neighborhood ski area in Littleton, New Hampshire, was scheduled to reopen Tuesday with a permanent rope tow. But Tuesday afternoon, crews from Mount Eustis posted on their Facebook page that a mechanical glitch meant they would have to postpone. They hoped to get it solved in time to open Wednesday. But in a Facebook post, the crew at the mountain says they will now open Friday.

The ski area first opened in 1939 and closed in the 1980s. In 2013, community members began working to restore it, raising more than $100,000. Two winters ago, it opened with a temporary rope tow that went a quarter of the way up the hill. A permanent tow was installed last year, but not used because of the lack of snow.

Dave Harkless, who helped lead the effort, said the project was important because something was missing from the community when children were no longer learning how to ski.