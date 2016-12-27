Glitch postpones reopening of NH ski hill

A neighborhood ski area in Littleton, New Hampshire, was scheduled to reopen Tuesday with a permanent rope tow. But Tuesday afternoon, crews from Mount Eustis posted on their Facebook page that a mechanical glitch meant they would have to postpone. They hoped to get it solved in time to open Wednesday. But in a Facebook post, the crew at the mountain says they will now open Friday.
The ski area first opened in 1939 and closed in the 1980s. In 2013, community members began working to restore it, raising more than $100,000. Two winters ago, it opened with a temporary rope tow that went a quarter of the way up the hill. A permanent tow was installed last year, but not used because of the lack of snow.
Dave Harkless, who helped lead the effort, said the project was important because something was missing from the community when children were no longer learning how to ski.
A century-old Northeast Kingdom vacation spot is back on track this season after running into financial troubles that kept it closed last year.
A century-old Northeast Kingdom vacation spot is back on track this season after running into financial troubles that kept it closed last year.
An iconic covered bridge in Waitsfield is back open after being damaged by Saturday's flooding.
An iconic covered bridge in Waitsfield is back open after being damaged by Saturday's flooding.
Transportation officials in New Hampshire say it could be weeks before some roads and infrastructure are repaired from weekend flooding.
Transportation officials in New Hampshire say it could be weeks before some roads and infrastructure are repaired from weekend flooding.
Many parts of our region are recovering from flooding -- the worst in this area seen since Irene.
Many parts of our region are recovering from flooding -- the worst in this area seen since Irene.
People traveling on the Amtrak Vermonter will be bused following flood damage to tracks in West Hartford.
People traveling on the Amtrak Vermonter will be bused following flood damage to tracks in West Hartford.
Damage survey teams from the National Weather Service are heading out to determine how many tornados touched down in Maine and Vermont on Saturday.
Damage survey teams from the National Weather Service are heading out to determine how many tornados touched down in Maine and New Hampshire on Saturday.
Politicians have been chipping away at funding for heating aid to low-income Americans for several years. Now President Donald Trump has proposed ending it altogether.
Politicians have been chipping away at funding for heating aid to low-income Americans for several years. Now President Donald Trump has proposed ending it altogether.
One person was sent to the hospital following a two-car accident on Pine Street in Burlington Sunday.
One person was sent to the hospital following a two-car accident on Pine Street in Burlington Sunday.