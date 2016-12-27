Tobacco products banned in all public housing

Public housing is going smoke-free.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development recently announced a rule banning all tobacco products in its living units, indoor common areas, administrative offices and outdoor areas within 25 feet of these buildings. The Vermont Health Department says even secondhand smoke has 4,000 chemicals in it. Health officials are calling the ban a tremendous protection for the elderly, children and the chronically ill.

"There is no safe exposure to secondhand smoke. And smoke drifts from one apartment to another and there's no air handling system in the world that can protect toxins from secondhand smoke from drifting from one apartment to another. So smoking policies such as these will help prevent that drift," said Eoana Sturges, Vermont Health Department.

Most HUD properties in Vermont already ban smoking inside. Health officials say tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death in Vermont. Studies show bans like this help people quit and keep nonsmokers from lighting up again.