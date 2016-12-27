Year in Review: Top headlines of 2016

2016 had some wonderful highs and some very sad lows. Kristin Kelly takes a look back at some of the biggest stories of the year.

January 7, 2016, Donald Trump took the stage at the Flynn Theater.

Trump: Who's going to pay for the wall?

Supporters: Mexico!

Hundreds waited hours to get in. Some were supporters, others not so much.

"Get 'em out," said Trump.

Police removed dozens and throngs were outside to make sure they were heard, too.

North Bennington was the first Vermont community to confront an emerging contaminant, PFOA. The potential carcinogen is popping up in water supplies around the country where Teflon manufacturing once happened nearby. Testing across the state found it in other communities.

"I never expected anything to happen with my water," said Jennifer Siegrist in February.

Jennifer Costa discovered systemic problems with how the state tracks sex offenders after one of Vermont's most notorious, Mark Hulett, was in Bristol for months, but local and state authorities did not know it.

"I'm scared for my children. I'm scared for the neighborhood's children," said Beth Derringer in March.

It had been a shining example of rural development. Jay Peak's swift expansion with big plans across the Northeast Kingdom fueled by foreign investment.

"The fraud allegedly began on day one," said Gov. Peter Shumlin, D-Vermont, in April.

But in April, the magic vanished with accusations of massive fraud by the owners of Jay Peak and Burke. Left behind were unpaid contractors, unfinished work, angry investors and a huge hole in the center of Newport.

"It really breaks my heart to see what's happening. We work so hard in this area and for someone to come and take advantage of us, it hurts," said Clem Lablond, a Jay shop owner, in April.

Rutland's mayor surprised his city with plans to welcome 100 refugees from Syria and Iraq. The debate over what it means for the community has been heated. Families are expected to arrive soon, but what our new president does with refugee policy could change that.

Burlington College's class of 2016 was its last. Officials announced the cash-strapped school would close just days after graduation.

"We explored multiple, multiple options," Burlington College President Carol Moore said in May.

The messy end to years of financial struggles means the end of a unique Queen City institution and dozens of students scrambling to finish their degrees.

There was no upside to a rough skiing and riding season. By June, official numbers showed what was already clear. A snow shortage and warm temps led to the worst ski season in about 35 years.

In July, Bernie Sanders ended his historic campaign for president.

"I move that Hillary Clinton be selected as the nominee of the Democratic Party for president of the United States," said Sanders.

The endorsement was tough for his supporters to take. Some stormed out of the Democratic National Convention.

Irasburg lost a landmark in August. The Robillards' round barn went up in smoke. Built in 1908, it was one of the last of its kind in the state.

Fire destroyed the historic covered bridge connecting Cornwall and Salisbury. Investigators said it was not intentionally set.

Cops were cleared in deadly police shootings in Burlington and Winooski. But the debate over use of force and whether police know enough about dealing with mentally ill Vermonters continues.

Media descended on Nathan Carman's home in Vernon as details emerged about his mother's mysterious disappearance at sea. The two vanished for a week off the coast of Rhode Island during a fishing trip. Nathan was rescued but investigators want to know what happened to his mom. Carman was also the last person to see his grandfather alive in Connecticut before he was killed in 2013.

A wrong-way tragedy on Interstate 89 took five young lives in October. Teens all from the Mad River Valley and love for them launched the motto, "Harwood Strong."

"These were all terrific young students that have been taken from us way too early and far too soon," said Lisa Atwood, Harwood Union principal.

Police say Steven Bourgoin intentionally rammed into the car. He's charged with five counts of murder.

Republican Phil Scott won a bruising battle with Democrat Sue Minter and the race was one for the record books. Candidates for governor spent more than $7 million-- nearly double the previous record. Experts say it's proof that super PACs are part of Vermont politics.

Mikaela Shiffrin did it again right here in Vermont. Thanksgiving weekend, the women's World Cup took over Killington. Shiffrin skied to her 10th straight slalom win.

"In these kinds of races the crowd totally carries me down the hill," said Shiffrin.

And there was a crowd, the most they've ever had for an event.

"It's hard to tell them that kind of news of being deployed this time of year," Vt. Air Guard Col. Patrick Guinee said in December.

They were goodbyes just before the holidays and 400 members of the Green Mountain Boys deployed to the Middle East, flying missions over Iraq and Syria.

Operation Inherent Resolve requiring resolve from the 158th fighter wing and their families here at home.

"My husband's a saint," said Master Sgt. Jillian Rolla, of the Vermont Air National Guard, in December.

It will be well into 2017 by the time they're back.