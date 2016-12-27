Quantcast

Town truck slides off icy road in Glover

Courtesy: Judy Conley Courtesy: Judy Conley
GLOVER, Vt. -

Back roads turned to ice Tuesday morning.

A town truck sanding roads in Glover ended up sliding off Dexter Mountain Road and on to its side.

The freezing rain overnight causing some problems around our region.

