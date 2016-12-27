Middlebury animal shelter has record year

An animal shelter in Middlebury broke records this year helping 30 percent more animals in 2106 than ever before.

Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society, served 908 animals this year. Half were surrendered by their owners, 234 were strays and another 220 were transferred in from high volume shelters outside Vermont. The executive director says by making its operations more efficient the team was able to shorten shelter stays for animals prior to their adoptions.

"With transports of animals up from the southern states, there's a greater variety of dogs that we have available for adoption. Many of the dogs we have available here in New England tend to be on the bigger side and a lot of families are looking for a smaller dog, an easier to manage dog," said Jessica Danyow from the Addison County Humane Society.

Danyow says volunteers are critical to the shelter's success. If you'd like more information about surrendering your pet or adopting a new one visit http://homewardboundanimals.org/.