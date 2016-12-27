New Hampshire state hospital reports data breach

There was a massive data breach reported at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The breached information includes names, addresses, plus Social Security and Medicaid identification numbers of up to 15,000 people. DHHS says on November 4, personal information was posted on a social media site, but claims it was removed within 24 hours.

Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers says the private information was accessed by a patient at New Hampshire's state psychiatric hospital back in October 2015.

"Only a single supervisor in New Hampshire hospital was notified by a staff member that information that was DHHS information may have been accessed. So the management of New Hampshire hospital, nor the management of the department, was aware that there had been a potential breach in October of 15. Had we been aware, there would've been a more thorough investigation," said Meyers.

The patient, who is not being identified, used a computer in the hospital's library.

So far, the department says it has no evidence that the breached information was misused or any credit card or banking information was accessed.

A toll-free number has been set up for anyone who wants information. That number is 1-888-901-4999.