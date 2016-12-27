Quantcast

Set the Stage: The Dale and Darcy Band

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Dale and Darcy Band will be performing at First Night Burlington. They appeared on "The :30" to give us a sneak peek at their performance. Watch the video to see.

You can catch the Dale and Darcy Band on First Night at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Burlington at 2 p.m. That's this Saturday, the 31st.

