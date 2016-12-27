Quantcast

Reward offered to track down South Pomfret Grinch

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. -

Investigators are still looking for the Grinch who stole Christmas.

The person broke into the Teago General Store in South Pomfret taking toys from the Toys for Tots bin and Christmas packages in the attached post office last week. Now a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.  

