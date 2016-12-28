Rice ends CVU's streak

Leah Larivee's 3-pointer with 18.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave Rice a 2 point lead on the way to a 37-33 victory over CVU Tuesday night at Rice Memorial High School. The loss snaps the Redhawks four year-96 game winning streak, a VPA record.

"The four years of players that went on that unbelievable win streak were really accomplished and were really determined, much like these girls are, but these girls are just not quite seasoned yet," CVU head coach, Ute Otley said.

CVU jumped out to a 12-4 lead after the first quarter and led 22-14 at halftime. Trailing by 5 after three, Rice made a run and with 3:30 to go in the fourth quarter, a basket from Stephanie Langlais put the Green Knights up by 1.

The Redhawks were up 33-32 in the final seconds when Larivee made her shot from the corner.

"That wasn't the play," Larivee said. "We were supposed to get Lisa (Sulejmani) in the corner. I was open. I took the shot and it went in."

"So proud of our kids and it was a heck of a ballgame for Vermont high school girls basketball," Rice head coach, Tim Rice said. "It was very exciting.

Rice (2-0) probably suffered the most during CVU's (1-1) streak. The Green Knights lost to the Redhawks in the D-1 state finals in both 2013 and 2014 and the D-1 state semifinals in 2015.

"What a tremendous run CVU's had," Rice said. "It's very difficult to do especially night in and night out."

Larivee and Sulejmani each had 7 points for Rice. CVU's Abby Thut led all scorers with 9 points.

