Search for missing Bolton man suspended

The search for a missing Bolton man has been suspended.

Vermont State Police say Daniel Burke, 44, was last seen a week ago. His 2004 green Jeep Cherokee was found at the Waterbury Reservoir Saturday.

For three days, Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Personnel conducted extensive searches and covered an area of rough wooded terrain.

Officials say they are waiting for more information before heading back out to look for Burke.

Related Stories:

Police looking for missing Bolton man

Police looking for missing Bolton man