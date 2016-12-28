Quantcast

Search for missing Bolton man suspended - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Search for missing Bolton man suspended

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Burke Daniel Burke
WATERBURY, Vt. -

The search for a missing Bolton man has been suspended.

Vermont State Police say Daniel Burke, 44, was last seen a week ago. His 2004 green Jeep Cherokee was found at the Waterbury Reservoir Saturday.

For three days, Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Personnel conducted extensive searches and covered an area of rough wooded terrain.

Officials say they are waiting for more information before heading back out to look for Burke.

Related Stories:

Police looking for missing Bolton man

Police looking for missing Bolton man

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.