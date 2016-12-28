Quantcast

New Hampshire has nation's lowest unemployment rate - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New Hampshire has nation's lowest unemployment rate

Posted: Updated:
CONCORD, N.H. -

2017 is looking bright for the Granite State. New Hampshire is closing out 2016 with the nation's lowest unemployment rate, wages that are on the rise and strong real estate sales.

But the state has a shortage of available skilled workers, which could limit future growth.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.