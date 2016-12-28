Quantcast

Deadline extended for tickets to Scott's inaugural gala

BURLINGTON, Vt.

There's still time to buy tickets to the inaugural gala for the incoming governor.

The group hosting Governor-elect Phil Scott's inaugural ball has extended the deadline for ticket purchases.

You now have until Thursday, Dec. 29, to get tickets for the Jan. 7 gala.

The event is at the Army Aviation Facility at the Burlington International Airport.

All proceeds from the event go to military veterans and active members.

