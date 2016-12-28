Is accused wrong-way driver competent to stand trial?

A new report on the mental health of Steven Bourgoin, 36, is about to be admitted in court.

"We expect to discuss the outcome of the evaluation and to decide what the appropriate next steps are for this case," Deputy State's Attorney Bram Kranichfeld said.

Prosecutors say on Oct. 8, Bourgoin was behind the wheel of a pickup truck going the wrong way on Interstate 89, when it slammed into a car with five teens. All of them were killed. Bourgoin allegedly then stole a police cruiser and slammed into another group of cars.

In a hospital arraignment days later, Bourgoin's attorney would question his mental status.

"We have reason to believe he is not competent at this time, and we'd ask the court to order a competency evaluation," Defense lawyer Robert Katims said at the arraignment.

Now, the results of that evaluation are in. Prosecutors won't discuss it yet.

"I am not going to comment on the substance of the evaluation," Kranichfeld said.

But they did formerly address it.

"At this time we have no reason to believe that Mr. Bourgoin is not competent," Chittenden County State's Attorney T.J. Donovan said at the arraignment.

Defense attorney Robert Katims said Wednesday that he will support a court finding of competency, based upon a doctor's evaluation.

One of the case's lead prosecutors says those findings will shape how the case moves forward.

"Legally, competency is what we consider a 'dynamic condition,' and it can change over time," Kranichfeld said.

A decision on whether Bourgoin is able to understand the charges against him now doesn't mean he was sane at the time of the crash. But the competency process is important in court cases and can ultimately influence whether the accused is sentenced to prison or psychiatric treatment.

"It is illegal and unethical to prosecute someone who's been found to be incompetent," Kranichfeld explained.

Friday's hearing is a status conference and Bourgoin is not expected in the courtroom. In addition to second-degree murder, he also faces charges of gross negligent operation and operating without owner's consent.

In the coming weeks, we also expect a final crash report to be submitted to prosecutors outlining Bourgoin's speed and driving behaviors before the crashes. It's unclear when that report will be made public.

