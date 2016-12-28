Year in Review: Business, energy and the environment

From new businesses to old, layoffs to expansions, 2016 marked a busy year in Vermont. But one headline trumped all others: a Ponzi-like scheme in the Northeast Kingdom.

"This is obviously a very difficult day for Vermont and for the many people, myself included, who are so invested in growing jobs and economic opportunity in the Northeast Kingdom," Gov. Peter Shumlin, D-Vermont, said in April.

The governor's announcement revealed the owners of Jay Peak and Q Burke ski resorts allegedly swindled foreign investors in a huge development project, what authorities called massive fraud involving misappropriation of over $200 million invested through the EB-5 program. Federal officials seized control of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resort operations and handed them over to a federal receiver. Stenger has since settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Quiros denies any wrongdoing.

In Burlington, another redevelopment project that could change the cityscape forever.

"The project to fit the needs and demands of the marketplace," developer Don Sinex said in January.

His $250 million plan would make major changes to the Burlington Town Center mall with walkways for foot traffic, storefronts along city streets, and retail, housing and office space. The project cleared a big hurdle just last month when voters approved a downtown zoning change that will allow buildings up to 14 stories tall.

In Derby, residents waited in line as they welcomed their long-awaited Wal-Mart. The new store off Route 5 comes with an auto center, a pharmacy and a Dunkin' Donuts.

And across the lake in Plattsburgh, New York, residents heard about the possibility of 500 new jobs there with news that a Norwegian aerospace company, Norsk Titanium, would build a factory in town.

Other companies didn't fare so well.

"While this is very concerning, clearly, I don't see that this is a harbinger of any bad news," Vt. Commerce Secretary Patricia Moulton said in June.

It was the day Keurig Green Mountain announced 100 employees were out of a job because its Keurig Kold got a cold reception and would be discontinued.

Mylan Technologies in St. Albans and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire, also announced significant layoffs in 2016, while Vermont's largest hospital broke ground on its new seven-story, $175 million building. It's set to include 128 private rooms to replace its double-occupancy patient rooms in another section of the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Not far away, on another campus, Burlington College's dean of students shared the sentiment of many as officials announced the school would close its doors for good when its financial mess proved too big to fix.

"Heartbreaking, we had a beautiful weekend, a beautiful ceremony and really lovely students," Coralee Holm said in May.

It wasn't the only school facing significant change.

"Unifying Johnson and Lyndon into one larger and stronger college is the best way we can ensure that the campuses will remain viable and vibrant for generations to come," Vt. State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding said in September.

Education officials announced two state college would become one with Johnson State President Elaine Collins at the helm of the new Northern Vermont University.

In the southern part of the state, an environmental health scare.

"We're going to go after the company that did this and figure out how they can reimburse us for the pain being felt by the folks in North Bennington right now," the governor said in February.

A potentially cancer-causing chemical, PFOA, was discovered in some of the drinking water in North Bennington. The former ChemFab plant is believed to be its source. Tests on people and other sites across the state confirmed its presence in other water systems in Vermont.

Environmental hazards are the reasons protesters say they continue to fight the Vermont Gas Natural Gas pipeline project.

"A lot of people here feel that there's no other recourse," Central Vermont Climate Action's Rebecca Dalgin said in October.

Legal challenges and cost overruns continued to dog the utility’s plans to bring natural gas into parts of Addison County.

And some renewable energy plans didn't fare well either this year. Voters in Grafton and Windham counties in November rejected a 24-turbine wind project for a ridgeline separating the two towns. A resounding "no" for developer Iberdrola's Stiles Brook Wind Project.

A series of gains and losses for business, energy and the environment in 2016.