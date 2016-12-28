Shovels scooped up before snowstorm

Hardware stores are stocking shelves and supplies ahead of the expected snowstorm.

Bibens Ace in Burlington just got a big shipment of salt and shovels ahead of Thursday's snow.

They're going to be beefing up staff for an expected influx in customers.

"A lot of people think they have their shovel, you know, but they found out but oops, that's right, it broke last year. I have to go get one. Or oh, I'm out of salt, I better get down there before it really hits. So, right before the storm hits is when we usually see the busiest moment," said Scott Greenip of Bibens Ace Hardware.

Greenip recommends putting down ice melter before it snows to make shoveling and cleanup a bit easier.

If you live in a part of the region expecting a high amount of snowfall, you should also consider getting a roof rake to prevent leaks and collapses.