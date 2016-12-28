Pomerleaus donate $500K to Respite House

A big donation for the VNA Respite House in Colchester.

The Pomerleau Family Foundation on Wednesday gave $500,000 to the Colchester facility.

The McClure Miller VNA Respite House provides residential hospice care for patients in the final chapter of their lives.

The Respite House accept all eligible individuals, regardless of their ability to pay for care.

The Pomerleaus said they are proud to ensure the VNA's efforts continue.

"As my 100th birthday approaches it is clear to me that people make the difference," family patriarch Antonio Pomerleau said. "I know that with this half a million dollar gift to the VNA Respite House from the Pomerleau Family Foundation, in the memory of my daughters, the Anne Marie and Ellen Pomerleau Family Support Fund will allow the VNA to continue to put the care of each family first."