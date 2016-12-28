Supermarket does the shopping for you

This is the shopping experience most of us are used to: You go to the grocery store, grab your cart and then you go find your items on the shelves. But you don't have to do any of that at Hannaford in Rutland.

Suzanne Smith of Clarendon hasn't had to roam the aisles since July when the supermarket rolled out its new "To Go" shopping feature.

"They started it the first week and I started it the first week, and I've used it primarily ever since," Smith said.

Instead, she finds food for her family of four online, submits her grocery list and picks everything up from the store.

"Five minutes in the store versus a half an hour to an hour depending on how many people you run into, how busy it is," Smith said.

She's one of about 200 or so customers a week who decided spending a few more dollars was worth it to avoid the shopping hassle. For $3 to $5 extra, an associate will go gather everything up for you.

"I'd pay $10 for it, to be honest with you. It's great," Smith said.

"They come in, they pay and they are out of the door within five minutes," said Darian Messer, the assistant manager of customer service.

Rutland was the first Hannaford in Vermont to offer this service, and to-go leader Darian Messer says initially, people were wary. But as more people talk about it, their orders are expanding.

"More often than not, we see busy parents that have a lot of kids that have soccer practice and dance and things like that. We do see a lot of elderly people who have a harder time walking around the store," Messer said.

You can pick anything that's in the store online, which Hannaford also says makes it easier to compare deals. And if they don't have it, they'll try to find you a substitute. They say customers are usually hesitant when it comes to meat and produce.

"We are even pickier because we are picking out groceries for people," said Joyce Skelly, the customer service manager. "There's pressure on the shoppers to be really good shoppers."

Smith says she has never had an issue. And with her groceries in the cart, she's ready to head home.

"I hate grocery shopping, so this is right up my alley," she said.

So far in our region, Hannaford To Go is only offered at Rutland, St. Albans, Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. We also hear that it could soon be coming to Williston and Essex. Out of its 181 locations, 35 Hannafords now have the "To Go" option for customers. Click here to check the Hannaford website for more details on how it works.