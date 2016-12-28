2 dead in Brandon crash

A deadly crash in Brandon claimed two lives.

Police say it happened at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 7 near Otter Valley Union High School.

Specifics surrounding the crash remain unclear, but investigators say Charles Ovian, 84, and Sally Ovian, 83, died. The driver of the other vehicle involved, Ryan Kennelly, 22, of New Haven, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.

Witnesses shared photos and videos with WCAX News.

Bad accident in front of Otter Valley Union High School. @wcax pic.twitter.com/xqp4bCNcsU — Erik Woodbury (@Woodster802) December 28, 2016

Car crash in front of otter valley union high school @wcax pic.twitter.com/CPbYO63aRN — Caitlin F (@gotfrenchie_) December 28, 2016

DART helicopter at car accident site @wcax pic.twitter.com/orfjbESHdo — Caitlin F (@gotfrenchie_) December 28, 2016