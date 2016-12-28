Looking toward Cuba's future

You know him as the astronomer behind the Star Struck segments on WCAX's "The :30," but Bobby Farlice-Rubio also wears another hat. He's a Cuban-American who grew up in a Florida community of exiles and made a documentary about Cuba called "No es Fácil."

When Cuban dictator Fidel Castro died last month, it marked yet another chapter in the country's complicated history. Farlice-Rubio joined us to talk about the way forward. Watch the video to see.

Click here for "No es Fácil."