Quantcast

Looking toward Cuba's future - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Looking toward Cuba's future

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

You know him as the astronomer behind the Star Struck segments on WCAX's "The :30," but Bobby Farlice-Rubio also wears another hat. He's a Cuban-American who grew up in a Florida community of exiles and made a documentary about Cuba called "No es Fácil."

When Cuban dictator Fidel Castro died last month, it marked yet another chapter in the country's complicated history. Farlice-Rubio joined us to talk about the way forward. Watch the video to see.

Click here for "No es Fácil."

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.