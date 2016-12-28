NY man guilty of drug charges in Vermont

A man accused of making tens of thousands of dollars dealing drugs in Rutland has been found guilty.

Authorities say 27-year-old Joel Joyce-- also known as "Prince"-- would bring heroin and cocaine from New York City to Vermont.

Investigators say the Brooklyn man would then use addicts in Rutland to help deal the drugs, staying in their homes and paying them with the drugs.

A federal jury found Joyce guilty of multiple drug-related charges. He's expected to be sentenced this spring.