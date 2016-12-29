Church in downtown Lebanon destroyed in overnight fire

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - A church in downtown Lebanon has been destroyed by a fire.

The Valley News reports flames broke out at the First Baptist Church shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. It took firefighters hours to contain the blaze as thick smoke covered the area around the church.

Officials cleared a 50-foot perimeter around the church, fearing the steeple may collapse from the fire.

WMUR-TV reports one firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the flames. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

