GMP to delay planned outage until after storm

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's largest electric utility is going to delay a planned maintenance outage in eastern Chittenden County until after the storm that's expected to hit the region.

Green Mountain Power spokeswoman Dorothy Schnure says the utility is prepared to repair any outages that might occur because of the storm that's due to hit the region Thursday morning and last into Friday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting accumulations of 8 to 16 inches while localized areas of the Northeast Kingdom could see 20 inches by Friday morning.

The interruption for areas of Underhill, Jericho and Essex had been scheduled for Thursday night. It has been rescheduled for 11 p.m. on Jan. 4.

