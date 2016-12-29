Quantcast

New law for New York State to help drug addicts

ALBANY, N.Y. -

New York State will soon enforce a new law to help drug addicts get the care they need starting Jan. 1.

The rules are intended to make it harder for health insurers to deny coverage for inpatient addiction treatment and medications.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, signed that measure into law earlier this year and says the changes would remove barriers to care.

