New changes in dress code for NYPD

NEW YORK -

The NYPD announced Wednesday that any Sikh members of the force can now wear turbans in place of traditional police caps and grow beards up to half an inch for religious reasons.

Before, Sikh officers had to fit their turbans under an issued cap and beards were forbidden.

The police commissioner says about 160 Sikh members serve in the department.

