New changes in dress code for NYPD

The NYPD announced Wednesday that any Sikh members of the force can now wear turbans in place of traditional police caps and grow beards up to half an inch for religious reasons.
Before, Sikh officers had to fit their turbans under an issued cap and beards were forbidden.
The police commissioner says about 160 Sikh members serve in the department.
When someone asks you to snap a photo on the top of Mount Philo, always say yes.
A new flag will fly in Vermont's capital city. City officials in Montpelier unveiled the winner of the flag design contest for the nation's smallest state capitol during the city's Independence Day festivities on the statehouse lawn Monday night.
A bit of a silver lining to an otherwise devastating story out of Bradford.
A woman was robbed Monday at the Rite Aid plaza right outside of the post office in St. Albans.
A massive sinkhole on I-89. It’s in the northbound lane in Hartford.
Colchester Police need your help looking for a missing woman.
There are hundreds of boats filling Lake Champlain and securing their spot for the Burlington Independence Day fireworks. On the State Police boat, troopers are tasked with keeping the fun on the water safe.
The town of Saranac Lake is cleaning up the mess left from flooding damage.
