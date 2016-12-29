Quantcast

New York's 1st Excelsior Conservation Corps class graduates - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New York's 1st Excelsior Conservation Corps class graduates

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Enrollment is now open for the second class of New York's Excelsior Conservation Corps.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the 41 people in the inaugural class had completed 10 months of service in the environmental stewardship and education program.

Participants received training and certification in wilderness first aid, trail construction, carpentry, risk management and emergency response, education and outreach, and backcountry living.

After completing basic training, members were divided into teams to tackle projects across the state. They completed more than 80 projects and provided services to 19 different state sites and 44 Department of Environmental Conservation properties.

Members also received disaster and volunteer management training to help communities impacted by extreme weather, and they served as volunteer leaders during major storm events.

The second class begins Jan. 30.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.