New York's 1st Excelsior Conservation Corps class graduates

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Enrollment is now open for the second class of New York's Excelsior Conservation Corps.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the 41 people in the inaugural class had completed 10 months of service in the environmental stewardship and education program.

Participants received training and certification in wilderness first aid, trail construction, carpentry, risk management and emergency response, education and outreach, and backcountry living.

After completing basic training, members were divided into teams to tackle projects across the state. They completed more than 80 projects and provided services to 19 different state sites and 44 Department of Environmental Conservation properties.

Members also received disaster and volunteer management training to help communities impacted by extreme weather, and they served as volunteer leaders during major storm events.

The second class begins Jan. 30.

