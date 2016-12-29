VTrans plows ready with snowstorm strategy

Plows patrolled Interstate 89 Thursday ahead of the evening commute.

Spokespeople for the Agency of Transportation did not know exactly what to expect down the road later in the night and into the morning.

"Leave some of that to Sharon Meyer and company to tell us what's coming. Right now, the snow is coming down hard and steady, everybody's out and we're taking laps, but they keep putting more flakes behind us," said Erik Filkorn of VTrans.

Road crews found themselves far enough ahead of the storm that a few could keep their blades up even as the snow came down. It's an easier challenge than trying to scrape together a defense against a wintry mix.

"This is the stuff our people like," Filkorn said. "I heard one driver say he's so happy he won't be putting salt on water anymore."

The snow did little to slow traffic Thursday afternoon, but plenty still had difficulty navigating it. Numerous slide-offs were reported.

The storm is expected to linger overnight, that's when it could pull ahead of road crews, if only temporarily.

"It comes down to the endurance of our equipment and our people because we basically have one shift worth of plow drivers," Filkorn said.

VTrans spokespeople say they have about 250 trucks and 275 licensed drivers. The plan is to start pulling plows off the road around 10 p.m. and start ramping back up to full strength five hours later around 3 a.m.

Olivia Coates of Underhill says she plans to stay in as long as necessary.

"We have everything we need, not planning on leaving," she said. "Just had a baby, so no work. So staying home is my plan."