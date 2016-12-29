Quantcast

Storm safety tips

BURLINGTON, Vt.

When the snow falls, don't forget to think about your family's safety.

The Vermont Department of Health has some tips to keep in mind:

Have emergency supplies on hand, like batteries, flashlights and water.

Be careful not to overexert yourself while shoveling snow.

Try to minimize travel and keep a supply kit and blanket in your car.

If you get trapped in your car, pull off the highway and put your hazards on, and stay in your car until rescuers can find you. When you run the engine to keep warm, crack the window slightly for ventilation.

Make sure you're safe from carbon monoxide by keeping vents clear of snow and ice and never running your generator indoors.

Click here for more tips from the health department.

