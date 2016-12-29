Quantcast

Man charged with lewd conduct with child

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

A former Brattleboro resident in being charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child while he lived in Vermont.

Authorities say Brendan O'Connell, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts, where he now lives.

O'Connell is due in court Thursday to face those charges.

