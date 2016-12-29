Gun found in Newbury mailbox

Police say they've tracked down the owner of a gun that was found in a Vermont mailbox.

A Newbury resident who lives on Route 302 went to check their mail Wednesday morning and found a .22-caliber revolver inside their mailbox.

The incident had Vermont State Police asking the public about missing guns.

Thursday evening, police said they tracked down the owner of the firearm. They say the gun was stolen from a home in Groton last week. Anyone with information on the theft of the gun is asked to call state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-222-4680.