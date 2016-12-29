Cleanup ongoing to reduce lead dust at National Guard armory

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont National Guard officials say efforts are underway to reduce lead dust at a Bennington armory that was built more than 90 years ago.

The National Guard tells The Bennington Banner that Catamount Environmental won a contract in September to clean the armory.

Vermont Army National Guard officials say a recent reading of 1,400 micrograms of lead per square foot was detected in a surface sample collected in January. They say lead dust levels must meet the 40 micrograms per square foot of surface limit, which is used by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Cleanup will be done on equipment and in the basement area, which housed an indoor firing range until 1999.

The contract is for nearly $25,000. Work remains ongoing.

