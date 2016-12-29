IT officials: NH data breach required 'average computer skills'

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's top information security official says a data breach that led to personal information of up to 15,000 people being posted online required "average computer skills" and was not the result of sophisticated hacking.

State officials announced Tuesday that a former psychiatric patient at New Hampshire Hospital accessed the confidential data last year using a hospital computer and posted it to social media last month. The information included names and Social Security numbers.

Department of Information Technology Commissioner Denis Goulet said Thursday it appears the data was accessible to the patient through an accidental computer configuration.

He says the computer had limited access to the state network and that an unintentional "subtle configuration change" by someone else made it possible for the patient to access the file.

