Vermont's out-of-state inmates need new home

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Vermont needs a new home for its out-of-state prison population.

The GEO Group runs the North Lake Correctional Facility in Michigan, where 265 Vermont inmates are serving sentences. Vermont's contract runs through June.

But two weeks ago, GEO officials told the state it would not renew its contract. Vermont Corrections Commissioner Lisa Menard tells WCAX News she suspects it's because Vermont only needs about one-fifth of the facility that was built for 1,000 inmates.

Officials are now looking for a new location and say they are working quickly in order to ease the uncertainty for inmates and their families.

