Police: Woman jumped from moving truck during argument

A woman is in critical condition after jumping from a moving truck in Grand Isle County.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday along Route 2 in Alburgh.

Vermont State Police and sheriffs responded to the scene.

Investigators say the 30-year-old woman willingly jumped out during an argument with her boyfriend, who was driving. Neither of their names are being released.

"We investigated all the possible concerns. When we hear about a woman falling from a vehicle, vehicle traveling at 40 on a public highway, especially in the road conditions we are experiencing today, certainly raises a lot of alarm bells. Why did she fall? Or why did she jump? So we looked at all the angles there and the investigation concluded that this is a mental health issue. There wasn't a kidnapping concern. There wasn't a domestic concern," Vt. State Police Tpr. Jay Riggen said.

The woman suffered facial injuries and skull fractures.

Police say no criminal charges are expected.