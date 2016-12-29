Fire claims historic New Hampshire church

Neighbors awoke to see flames shooting through the roof of the First Baptist Church on School Street in Lebanon. Fearing the inferno would spread, they had to be evacuated as firefighters were forced back.

"They attempted to make an interior attack but got pushed out due to high heat on the second floor," Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos said.

Crews instead fought the flames from the street, dumping water from above. Soon after, the roof collapsed and the 155-year-old building became a total loss.

It was devastating news to Andrew Langley, who was married there.

"We have a connection to this that will be hard to replace," he said.

"It feels so far out of place because it's always been here in my life," Freya Langley said.

Andrew Langley's daughter, Freya, is a member of the congregation and says it will be hard to pass without seeing the historic building. She's worshipped at the church since she can remember.

"These people who I've gone to church with have known me since I was this big. It's where I've known people for all my life," she said.

Even though the building is gone, Freya Langley says the church is far from destroyed.

"The church is the people, not the church and the steeple," she said.

Fire investigators are still working to figure out what caused this historic church to go up in flames.

"We're working with the church and their insurance company to try to get a structural engineer in here as soon as possible so we can open up School Street and so we can start putting investigators inside the building," Christopoulos said.

Christopoulos is confident historical materials not damaged by the fire will be salvageable.

