Year in Review: Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders supporters were really feeling the Bern in March. They thought a little birdie was a sign. It landed on Sanders' podium at a rally in Portland, Oregon. The presidential candidate got a good laugh and the crowd went wild.

Supporters were flying high after a primary win in New Hampshire Feb. 9, Sanders' message of a political revolution resonating with voters.

"I want to begin by congratulating Senator Sanders on his victory tonight," Hillary Clinton said Feb. 9.

It was close in Iowa, too, where Sanders narrowly lost to Clinton. But it gave the Vermonter momentum. WCAX News was with the candidate on the campaign trail.

Reporter Alex Apple: Has this even exceeded your expectations in some way?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Well, Alex, I always thought the message of a rigged economy and a corrupt campaign finance system, the fact that so many of our kids are leaving school deeply in debt, I knew that that would resonate with the American people. If you're asking me, did I think it would resonate as quickly as it has, no, I did not think so.

The serious candidate Vermont is so used to showed his softer side to broaden appeal, even making appearances on comedy shows, like Saturday Night Live.

But in the south, things went south for Sanders. On Super Tuesday, Clinton built a commanding delegate lead. The Sanders team told us they were winning the states they focused on as his support nationally began to plateau.

"We targeted five states. We won four. We came very, very close in the fifth one," campaign strategist Tad Devine said.

Sanders continued to battle for electoral votes but the war was over. He would not get enough to win the nomination.

"Hillary Clinton will make an outstanding president, and I am proud to stand with her today," Sanders said.

Sanders' presidential campaign ended in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in July, weeks after pundits said winning the nomination would be impossible. He endorsed Hillary Clinton as Democrats sought to unify the party.

It was an emotional night for Sanders at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. There, his older brother, Larry, who lives in England, cast his vote on behalf of the seven Democratic delegates who live outside the U.S.

"It is with enormous pride that I cast my vote for Bernie Sanders," Larry Sanders said.

But this would be Sanders' swan song in the race.

"I move that Hillary Clinton be selected as the nominee of the Democratic Party for president of the United States," Sanders said to applause.

And Sanders campaigned for Clinton throughout the summer and fall.

Bernie Sanders also scored a book deal shortly after his presidential run. "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In" hit stores this fall.

It seemed Sanders stayed out of the limelight as the general election neared. But after Clinton's loss to Donald Trump, Sanders hit the talk show circuits again.

"I think there needs to be a profound change in the way the Democratic Party does business," Sanders said on the CBS Morning Show.

Change that Sanders and his supporters continue to push for through a Sanders-backed political group called Our Revolution.

"On virtually every major issue facing the country, the American people are on the side of progressive ideas," Sanders said.

Ideas still resonating with the people who were there at the beginning to witness the rise of an unlikely presidential candidate.

"He's an inspiring figure," said John El-maraghy, a New Jersey student.