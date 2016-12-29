Quantcast

Coventry treasurer ordered to turn over financial records

COVENTRY, Vt. -

Coventry's town treasurer has been ordered to turn over all her financial records to the select board by Friday afternoon.

The town asked the court for a preliminary injunction to safeguard public funds after an audit allegedly revealed town clerk, treasurer and delinquent tax collector Cynthia Diaz could not account for about $31,000 in taxpayer money.

The judge agreed.

Court documents show Diaz allegedly deposited significantly less cash than collected for town accounts during the past four years. The auditor also claims Diaz removed key documents in an effort to cover her tracks.

