Boy hit by truck in Burlington

A Burlington teen is in the hospital after being hit by a truck Thursday.

The roads were snow-covered and slick when it happened on Riverside Ave. near North Winooski Ave., but police do not believe weather was a factor. They say the boy ran directly in front of the truck.

"It appears a juvenile that lives in the area came out into the street from between some parked vehicles and ended up running in front of the vehicle, a box truck of larger size," Burlington Police Lt. Dennis Duffy said.

Police say the boy ended up under the truck and was dragged for a short distance. He was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.