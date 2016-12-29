Quantcast

Giving Thanks: Michelle Carroll - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Giving Thanks: Michelle Carroll

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

This holiday season we've asked you to share photos of things you're thankful for. Michelle Carroll from Hinesburg sent us this picture of her dogs Rumor, Ritter and Odin.

If there's someone you're thankful for, click here to tell us about them.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.