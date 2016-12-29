Quantcast

What's on tap at Burlington's First Night

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

First Night Burlington is just days away and if you're looking to do something with your family, there are plenty of options.

Tom Ayres is the celebration's executive director. He appeared on "The :30" with a look at what we can expect. Watch the video for more.

And you can celebrate First Night with the team from "The :30," Eva McKend and Keith McGilvery. You can catch them at these events:

  • 4 p.m. - Ray Vega - Flynn Space
  • 5 p.m. - Dave Keller Band - Contois Auditorium
  • 6 p.m. - Myra Flynn - First Congregational Church
  • 10 p.m. - DuPont Brothers - First Congregational Church

Click here for more on First Night Burlington.

