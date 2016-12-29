What's on tap at Burlington's First Night

First Night Burlington is just days away and if you're looking to do something with your family, there are plenty of options.

4 p.m. - Ray Vega - Flynn Space

5 p.m. - Dave Keller Band - Contois Auditorium

6 p.m. - Myra Flynn - First Congregational Church

10 p.m. - DuPont Brothers - First Congregational Church

