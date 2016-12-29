Quantcast

A look at promising careers in Vermont - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

A look at promising careers in Vermont

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

If you are looking for a job in the new year, it may be within reach.

Mathew Barewicz from the Vermont Department of Labor and Dan Smith from the Vermont Community Foundation appeared on "The :30" to tell us about the latest edition of the guide, "Pathways to Promising Careers, Vermont's High-Pay High-Demand Jobs." It's a push from the labor department to outline options for students or graduates considering their career path. They've identified 54 high-paying, high-demand jobs projected for the state. Each job pays a median wage of at least $20 per hour. Watch the video for more.

Click here for more information.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.