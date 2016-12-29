A look at promising careers in Vermont

If you are looking for a job in the new year, it may be within reach.

Mathew Barewicz from the Vermont Department of Labor and Dan Smith from the Vermont Community Foundation appeared on "The :30" to tell us about the latest edition of the guide, "Pathways to Promising Careers, Vermont's High-Pay High-Demand Jobs." It's a push from the labor department to outline options for students or graduates considering their career path. They've identified 54 high-paying, high-demand jobs projected for the state. Each job pays a median wage of at least $20 per hour. Watch the video for more.

