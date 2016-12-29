A look at promising careers in Vermont

A swim with friends turned deadly in New York's North Country..
A swim with friends turned deadly in New York's North Country..
Crews are still looking for a woman who went missing after leaving a party Sunday.
Crews are still looking for a woman who went missing after leaving a party Sunday.
State Police say a motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in Bridport, Vermont.
State Police say a motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car in Bridport, Vermont.
Presents, food and medicine have gone undelivered by FedEx. Residents from across Vermont have reached out to WCAX saying they're not receiving packages.
Presents, food and medicine have gone undelivered by FedEx. Residents from across Vermont have reached out to WCAX saying they're not receiving packages.
In Killington, residents headed for the pool for the annual Fourth of July cookout.
In Killington, residents headed for the pool for the annual Fourth of July cookout.
Parades were held across Vermont to celebrate America's independence this Fourth of July. Our Tyler Dumont checked out one in Colchester.
Parades were held across Vermont to celebrate America's independence this Fourth of July. Our Tyler Dumont checked out one in Colchester.
Drink-in the Fourth of July celebrations but don't drink and drive-- that's the message from Vermont State Police.
Drink-in the Fourth of July celebrations but don't drink and drive-- that's the message from Vermont State Police.
Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the holiday in Plattsburgh.
Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the holiday in Plattsburgh.