Orwell man killed in crash

Orwell man killed in crash

CORNWALL, Vt. -

One man is dead after a car crash in Cornwall Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say Robert Fields, 69, of Orwell, was headed west on Route 74 when he went off the road and hit a tree.

Fields was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation but police say it was snowing and roads were slippery.

