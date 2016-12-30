Shoveling safety tips

David Duell has been shoveling his driveway on Proctor Ave. in South Burlington for close to 30 years, but all that experience does not mean his technique is perfect. A couple of years ago, he had an accident.

"I scooped with my scoop shovel that I use and I didn't use my legs and I used my back. I was already three-quarters of the way done with the driveway and was just flinging the snow and I lifted and twisted and hurt my back," Duell said.

Duell was in pain for weeks, but he didn't seek medical help.

Physical Therapist Mike Dee says early intervention can reduce pain. After a heavy snowfall, Dee says about 8-10 clients come in with lower back pain from shoveling, most around Duell's age.

"Typically they are over 40," Dee said.

We asked Dee to show us the do's and the don'ts for shoveling.

"Reach and lift from the distance," Dee demonstrated. "My back is curved and bent. I'm not using my legs. I'm lifting a heavy object far away from my body and then the rotation really puts one at risk."

He advises throwing the snow in different directions to avoid repeating the same rotation over and over again.

"You want to get down and use your body like a scissors jack, squatting through my thighs, my knees, my lower back. Getting close to my weight to lift underneath and getting close to lift and step away to toss," Dee said.

A study by Nationwide Children's Hospital found that in a 16-year period, 1990 to 2006, an average of 11,500 shoveling-related injuries were treated each year. Researchers also say an average of 100 people a year died from cardiac-related problems while shoveling.

It's the fear of others getting hurt that fuels Duell to do more than just his own driveway. Bob LeClair is Duell's 91-year-old neighbor. Duell has been shoveling LeClair's driveway for 20 years.

"We, as neighbors, look out for each other and one of my main concerns is Bob," Duell said. "I would hate to see him fall."

But Duell's personal safety is still a concern.

"What I do is I stretch," Duell said. "I stretch before I shovel anytime."

All in an effort to shovel for another 30 years.

"I enjoy the shoveling and the exercise that you get from it," Duell said.