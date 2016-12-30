Honda recalls thousands of minivans

Honda is recalling more than half a million minivans.

The automaker says the middle row of seats in some Odysseys may remain unlocked, allowing the seats to suddenly move.

No injuries have been reported.

Honda says the problem was found through warranty claims.

The recall affects 2011-2016 models.

The 633,753 minivans were sold in the U.S.

Honda will notify owners next month. They can get a free repair at their dealer.