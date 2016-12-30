Summer trial slated for Vt. woman charged in father-son killings

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The trial date for a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son two years ago is slated for early summer.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports a Windham Superior Court judge said Tuesday that a tentative trial date in Robin O'Neill's case could be June 11 through June 30. O'Neill's lawyers have about 45 days to collect depositions from witnesses and experts.

The 63-year-old Townshend woman has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the deaths of 60-year-old Steven Lott and his son, 28-year-old Jamis Lott.

Police say Steven Lott and O'Neill had recently ended their relationship and had been living together at the time of the November 2014 shooting. Steve Lott was found dead in his home along with Jamis, who had been visiting.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Temporary insanity defense to be used in father-son killings

Vt. woman pleads not guilty to double-murder

Vt. police: 2 men dead; woman in custody