Incoming Vt. governor makes 3 more appointments

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Republican Gov.-elect Phil Scott has appointed three more officials to his administration.

Scott's transition office announced Thursday that Bradley Ferland would become the deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration, which is responsible for the state budget. Ferland currently serves as the deputy commissioner of the Department of Finance and Management.

Ted Brady has been appointed deputy secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. Brady has served as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's rural development state director for Vermont and New Hampshire. Brady also formerly worked for Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Scott also announced Thursday that he was reappointing Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter, who was appointed to the position in 2014 by outgoing Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin.

