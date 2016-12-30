Vt. man could face charges in fatal NH crash

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police are waiting for a toxicology test to determine if a driver will face charges in a crash that left a Lisbon man dead.

Lt. Commander Gary Prince told The Caledonian Record Wednesday that a possible indictment could take months depending on how quickly the reports come back. The driver, Manuel Aguilera, 23, of Lower Waterford, Vermont, has not been charged at this time.

Authorities say Aguilera had crossed the center line in Littleton and hit a truck driven by Loriston Shumway, 43, on Dec. 20.

Shumway was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon where he died of his injuries two days later.

Police have said driver impairment was likely a factor in the crash.

