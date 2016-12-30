Cuomo: Issues with minimum wage increase? Call state hotline

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has advised workers to call a new hotline set up by the state labor department if employers do not comply with New York's new minimum-wage rates.

The new rates go into effect Dec. 31 and the state has launched 1-888-4-NYSDOL to assist with any issues. Minimum wage currently sits at $9 an hour statewide.

In New York City, the minimum wage will climb to either $11 an hour or $10.50 an hour for employers with less than 10 workers.

The wage will rise to $10 an hour for workers in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. For the rest of the state, the wage will now be set at $9.70.

Cuomo and the state Legislature agreed in March to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

